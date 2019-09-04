Kevin Hart Blasted for Pretending to Not Understand Homophobia After Lil Nas X Described What He Experienced Growing Up: WATCH

Kevin Hart / Lil Nas X

Kevin Hart, who lost his Oscars gig over a stand-up routine about not wanting a gay son, pretended to not understand the homophobia in the black community described by Lil Nas X as he was growing up.

Lil Nas X’s exchange with Hart, who was recently injured in a car accident in California, came on a prerecorded episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted which premiered September 3.

After Lil Nas X was asked why he felt it was important to make an announcement that he is gay after having early success with the smash hit “Old Town Road,” Hart blurted out, “He said he was gay! So what!”

Lil Nas X tried to explain to Hart that his whole childhood he was taught it was wrong to be gay: “It’s not like it’s being forced. It’s like knowing, growing up, like, I’m growing up to hate this sh*t. I’m not supposed to ever like this.”

“Hate what? Hate what?” snapped Hart.

“Homosexuality. Gay. Gay people.” said Lil Nas X.

“Why?” asked Hart. “Why you gonna have to hate it?”

“Come on, now,” said Lil Nas. “If you’re really from the hood, you know. You know like it’s not something [that’s accepted]. So, if like, for me – ‘the cool dude with the song’ on top of everything to say [I’m gay] [at] any other time [then] I’m doing this for attention —in my eyes — but if you’re [coming out] while you’re at the top you know it’s like for real, and it’s showing that it doesn’t really matter I guess.”

.@lilnasx speaks the truth about his choice to come out while at the top. More of The Shop on @HBO now! pic.twitter.com/wETNaPUU5t — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

Hart is being blasted on Twitter for his part in the exchange.

Kevin Hart acting like he didn’t say he’d smash a dollhouse over his sons head for playing with it — ♦️🃏Drako🃏♦️ (@drakohhhh) September 4, 2019

This clip is sick. Kevin Hart getting visibly angry at Lil Nas X for coming out is gross. Acting like homophobia isn't a big deal when he joked about killing his son if he was gay. Lil Nas X had every right to walk off set here. — The dad friend (@splendid_ssbm) September 4, 2019

Kevin “STOP, THATS GAY” Hart is really gonna sit there and pretend like he dosen’t understand what lil nas x is saying?? — Dominic Williams, RN (@MyLifeAsDnic) September 4, 2019

LMAOOOOOOOO at Kevin Hart acting confused and fixing his dumb ass mouth to ask Lil Nas X why he would have homophobic thoughts as a kid.

Uhhhhh, I dont know, maybe cuz SOME people make jokes about beating up their gay children?? FOH — Amir Talai (@AmirTalai) September 4, 2019

“C’mon now”-@LilNasX Kevin Hart knew damn well what he was talking about, bc without question and explanation We all knew what he meant by hating “it”. Proud of u @LilNasX — KimarleyJ. (@Cancerkid_98) September 4, 2019

Lmao kevin hart tryna act like he not homophobic pic.twitter.com/nRYY3feh2z — 🚀Corey🚀 (@Coreycrazy22) September 4, 2019

Kevin is going to get away with this because people are going to defend him by saying he’s “an older black man that wasn’t exposed to this lifestyle growing up” or “was raised to believe in traditional marriage so he really wouldn’t understand what lil nas was talking about” 🤢 — 🥶🦋❄️💦🐬 (@pttyp_) September 4, 2019

Crazy how the youngest one there is the more mature one. — ThatGuy310 (@ThatGuy31011) September 4, 2019