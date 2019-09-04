Towleroad Gay News

Kevin Hart Blasted for Pretending to Not Understand Homophobia After Lil Nas X Described What He Experienced Growing Up: WATCH

Kevin Hart, who lost his Oscars gig over a stand-up routine about not wanting a gay son, pretended to not understand the homophobia in the black community described by Lil Nas X as he was growing up.

Lil Nas X’s exchange with Hart, who was recently injured in a car accident in California, came on a prerecorded episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted which premiered September 3.

ICYMI: Kevin Hart Steps Down as Oscar Host After Furor Over Past Homophobic Statements

After Lil Nas X was asked why he felt it was important to make an announcement that he is gay after having early success with the smash hit “Old Town Road,” Hart blurted out, “He said he was gay! So what!”

Lil Nas X tried to explain to Hart that his whole childhood he was taught it was wrong to be gay: “It’s not like it’s being forced. It’s like knowing, growing up, like, I’m growing up to hate this sh*t. I’m not supposed to ever like this.”

“Hate what? Hate what?” snapped Hart.

“Homosexuality. Gay. Gay people.” said Lil Nas X.

“Why?” asked Hart. “Why you gonna have to hate it?”

“Come on, now,” said Lil Nas. “If you’re really from the hood, you know. You know like it’s not something [that’s accepted]. So, if like, for me – ‘the cool dude with the song’ on top of everything to say [I’m gay] [at] any other time [then] I’m doing this for attention —in my eyes — but if you’re [coming out] while you’re at the top you know it’s like for real, and it’s showing that it doesn’t really matter I guess.”

Hart is being blasted on Twitter for his part in the exchange.

