LGBTQ Philanthropist Tim Gill to Receive One of Colorado’s Highest Honors from Governor Jared Polis

Philanthropist and activist Tim Gill is set to receive 2019 Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals, one of the highest honors bestowed upon citizens and organizations of Colorado for their significant contributions to communities across the state, from Governor Jared Polis at a ceremony next month.

Gill is set to receive the Vanguard Legacy award, “given to a business leader who has made transformational contributions to the community throughout his or her career.”

From Polis’s office: “American software entrepreneur and philanthropist Tim Gill founded the Gill Foundation in 1994. Today, the foundation is one of the nation’s leading funders of efforts to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. Since its inception, the Gill Foundation has invested more than $357 million in programs and nonprofit organizations around the nation, substantially contributing to many of the country’s watershed victories for LGBT equality. Gill currently serves as the co-chair of the foundation’s board of directors.”

Said Polis: “The Governor’s Citizenship Medal was created to recognize Colorado’s remarkable leaders for their impact on their communities. Our state has some amazing and courageous leaders and it’s important for us to celebrate their efforts and inspire new generations to do the same.”