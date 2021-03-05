Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Engaged to Longtime Partner Marlon Reis

Photo via Instagram

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has announced his engagement to longtime partner Marlon Reis. The Colorado Sun reports Polis popped the question late last year while Reis was battling a coronavirus infection.

“It was the absolute perfect time,” Reis told the paper. “I said to him, ‘I couldn’t breathe before. Now I really can’t breathe.’”

Polis is the first openly gay elected governor and is up for reelection next year. Well wishes poured in on social media from other politicians in the state.

Congratulations to my good friends Marlon Reis & Governor @jaredpolis on their engagement! 🎉 — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) March 4, 2021

Congrats to my friends @GovofCO Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis on their engagement!



We couldn’t be more thrilled for you both! — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) March 4, 2021

❗️ None of the Senate Republicans have recently gotten engaged nor are we expecting children.



❤️ We do offer our congratulations to Governor @jaredpolis on his engagement and House Majority Leader @Dlesgar on her expected child, however! #COpolitics — Colorado Senate Republicans (@ColoSenGOP) March 4, 2021

No word yet on how fellow Coloradan and Q-Anon GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has taken the news. Earlier this week, Boebert garnered headlines and ridicule for claiming the Equality Act, which bans anti-LGBT discrimination, is actually about the “supremacy of gays and lesbians and transvestites.”