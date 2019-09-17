Cokie Roberts, AOC, Oklahoma, Milo Yiannopoulos, Elizabeth Warren, Paul Rudd, Downton Abbey, RBF: HOT LINKS

RIP. Cokie Roberts: “Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, who joined an upstart NPR in 1978 and left an indelible imprint on the growing network with her coverage of Washington politics before later going to ABC News, has died. She was 75. Roberts died Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer, according to a family statement.”

RESTING BITCH FACE. People are getting surgery to correct it.

SNOW LEOPARD? Milo Yiannopoulos dumped by furry convention: ‘Right-wing persona non grata Milo Yiannopoulos announced that he has adopted a “fursona” as a snow leopard and that he purchased tickets to a furry convention; in response, organizers rescinded his event registration.’

ELIZABETH WARREN. Crowd of 20K turns out to see Warren in Washington Square Park in NYC.

#13. Rep. Paul Cook (R-CA) is the 13th House Republican heading for the exit: “Cook’s chief of staff John Stoebel told the LA Times that Cook plans to run for the San Bernadino County Board of Supervisors. Stoebel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

JUST FOR FUN. Oklahoma woman arrested for threatening to shoot hundreds at her former high school. “Deputies were told 18-year-old Alexis Wilson was showing a coworker at the Pizza Inn videos of herself shooting an AR-15 rifle that she’d just bought. She told the coworker that she was going to shoot 400 people for fun, adding there were so many people at her old school that she’d like to do it.”

I WOULD DO IT. Lisa Kudrow is up for a Friends reboot.

AOC. Ocasio-Cortez backs liberal challenger to Democrat Dan Lipinski: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is backing a liberal challenger to fellow Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski — her first endorsement of a candidate aligned with the progressive group Justice Democrats since being elected to Congress. The left-wing political action committee, which aims to challenge more moderate Democratic incumbents, announced in a tweet Tuesday that Ocasio-Cortez will support Marie Newman’s bid to oust Lipinski and represent Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District.”

GAYLE. It’s gay + ale. “While we were chatting, I said to my nephew, who happens to be a craft brewer in the hills of Adelaide where I live, ‘I wonder if there’s a beer or cider that represents the gay community year-round?’”

KYLE R. CANNING. Judge forced off bench after posting image of noose and Trump campaign slogan: ‘Kyle R. Canning, a part-time judge in Altona, N.Y., near the Canadian border, posted an image to his Facebook account of a noose, with the words: “IF WE WANT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN WE WILL HAVE TO MAKE EVIL PEOPLE FEAR PUNISHMENT AGAIN.”’

PRANK FAIL. Jennifer Lopez fails epically at pranking Ellen DeGeneres.

GAY RIGHTS SHOUT-OUT OF THE DAY. Charli XCX and poppers.

GALAGA IMPRESSIONS OF THE DAY. These baby Cuban crocodiles.

MR. CARSON. Downton Abbey cast talks about feature film, possible sequel.

Q&A OF THE DAY. The Judy cast and crew at Toronto International Film Festival.

THE FAVOURITE. 73 questions with Olivia Colman.

DIET REVEAL. Everything Antoni Porowski eats in a day.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd in Living With Yourself.

TOO HANDSOME FOR TUESDAY. Miguel Melo.