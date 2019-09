Senator Lindsey Graham said on CBS Face the Nation that he has “zero problems” with Trump’s phone call in which he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate his political opponent Joe Biden using U.S. military aid as leverage. He also said the Democrats were afraid to take a vote on impeachment.

Graham also said the whistleblower complaint is hearsay.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But the whistleblower complaint is matched by the call record in numerous ways.



GRAHAM: Well, you’ve got an opinion, I've got an opinion. pic.twitter.com/2L5sweS64L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2019

Graham added, “Mueller wasn’t a witch hunt, but the Salem witch trials had more due process than this.”