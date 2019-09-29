SNL’s 2020 Democratic Town Hall Brings Back Woody Harrelson, Maya Rudolph, Larry David as Biden, Kamala, Bernie and More: WATCH

As part of its 45th season premiere, Saturday Night Live put together its own Democratic Town Hall, lining up a cast of surprise celebs and past players to appear as the 2020 candidates, drawing on moments from town halls that were held over the summer.

Chloe Fineman, one of SNL’s recent new hires, had an impressive debut as spiritual self-help guru Marianne Williamson, while Maya Rudolph won the most laughs with her Kamala Harris schtick. Larry David returned as Bernie Sanders, Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren, along with Alex Moffatt’s Beto O’Rourke, Colin Jost’s Pete Buttigieg, and Bowen Yang’s Andrew Yang.