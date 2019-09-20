NBC Developing Comedy About Gay Father and Son from Nick Lehmann and Matt Hubbard

NBC has acquired and put into development a comedy about a gay father and son from writer, star of the web series I’m Not Crazy, and social media personality Nick Lehmann and Matt Hubbard (Forever).

Deadline reports: “Written by Lehmann, Like Son, Like Father, centers on Nick, an out and proud gay man, who finds himself in the unenviable position of assuming the role of his newly outed father’s gay mentor and new roommate. Lehmann executive produces with Hubbard. Universal TV is the studio.”

Lehmann’s web series I’m Not Crazy.