Teachers, Students Leave High School After Official Email Requires Them to Disavow Same-Sex Relationships: WATCH

Five teachers chose to leave their jobs at King’s High School in Shoreline, Washington and at least two students have been unenrolled after administrators at the Christian school sent out an email “they perceived as requiring them to disavow same-sex relationships,” the Seattle Times reports.

KIRO reports: ‘An email was also sent to families of students at the school and stated, “King’s upholds the historical Biblical standard of morality that sexual expression is confined within the marriage of one man and one woman.” Teachers were told they needed to follow that belief at school and in their personal lives. CRISTA Ministries CEO Jacinta Tegman said a few staff members weren’t comfortable with the policy and chose to leave.’

The Seattle Times adds: ‘Tegman, who previously fought to repeal a state gay-rights law and led opposition to same-sex marriage in Washington, took the helm of CRISTA as its president and CEO in January. She centered her first State of CRISTA address on the need for practical and spiritual reform at the organization.’

Said Tegman to KIRO: “When it comes to sexual expression the Bible teaches us that sexual intimacy is reserved between a marriage between one man and one woman . And we, as a faith-based Christian organization uphold that belief and teaching. We hire people who profess to be Christians and that they would uphold the teachings of the Bible. But we serve anyone regardless of their position. If they want to be here, we want them to be here.”