Pete Buttigieg Jabs Elizabeth Warren for Being ‘Extremely Evasive’ on Health Care: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg took on Elizabeth Warren on Thursday, calling her “extremely evasive” about how she would pay for her “Medicare for All” health care plan.

Said Buttigieg to Jake Tapper: “Sen. Warren is known for being straightforward, and was extremely evasive when asked that question. And we’ve seen that repeatedly. I think it’s puzzling that when everybody knows the answer to that question of whether her plan or Sen. Sanders’ plan will raise middle class taxes is ‘yes’, why you wouldn’t just say so and explain why you think that’s the better way forward?”

Buttigieg says his newly released health care plan would not raise taxes on the middle class. "It does create a way for everybody to be covered."

Stephen Colbert asked Warren on Wednesday night how she’ll pay for her “Medicare for All” plan. Here’s what Warren said:

CNN reports: ‘Buttigieg unveiled his health care plan earlier on Thursday, outlining a middle-of-the-road approach that allows people to opt into a government-backed health insurance option but lets them keep their private insurance plans if they like them.Buttigieg’s proposal — unlike Sanders’ plan — would not force people onto government health coverage but instead would offer a public option for people who choose to enroll. Buttigieg has argued this would force private insurers to compete with the government-backed plan on price.Warren, on the other hand, is running on a bill that she first signed on to in 2017: Sanders’ “Medicare for All” single-payer legislation. “I’m with Bernie,” Warren has said more than once in recent months when asked about her vision for the American health care system.’