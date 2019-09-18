Cyndi Lauper, Aaron Carter, Presidential Age Limits, Kamala Harris, Sarah Silverman, Madame X, Tina Fey: HOT LINKS

ENDORSEMENTS. 50+ mayors and ex-mayors endorse Pete Buttigieg: “We are more than 50 mayors across the country — from Santa Monica, California, to Topeka, Kansas, to Hartford, Connecticut — who know that an executive with vision and proven ability to get results is the key to a bright future for our nation. We see exactly that in Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

DEATH THREATS. Nick Carter files restraining order against his brother Aaron.

WE SHALL OVERCOME. Anti-vaxxers think they’re civil rights activists now: ‘The approach reflected the level of desperation among families staunchly opposed to vaccinating their children — a desperation that peaked Friday night when an activist threw a menstrual cup with what appeared to be blood at several state senators during floor session.’

PRESIDENTIAL AGE LIMITS? Jimmy Carter says he couldn’t have handled job at 80: “I hope there’s an age limit,” Carter said with a laugh as he answered audience questions on Tuesday during his annual report at the Carter Center in Atlanta. “If I were just 80 years old, if I was 15 years younger, I don’t believe I could undertake the duties I experienced when I was president.”

MIKE FOLMER. Pennsylvania GOP state senator arrested for possessing sickening sexual images of children.

BORIS JOHNSON. Confronted by father of sick child and accused of using trip to hospital as press opportunity, Boris Johnson claims “there’s no press here.” Replies the father, “who are these people?”

Extraordinary clip



Dad of sick child: "The NHS is being destroyed, and now you come here for a press opportunity."



Boris Johnson: "Actually there's no press here."



Dad: [Gestures to TV cameras] "Who are these people?"

pic.twitter.com/LIv4Ej2Dgm — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) September 18, 2019

SARAH SILVERMAN. On the political left: “It’s almost like there’s a mutated McCarthy era…”

MADAME X. First review of Madonna’s intimate theatre show: ‘After so many rumors of a short show that could be dubbed Disarray of Light, Madame X turned out to be a thematically cohesive, at turns effusively warm and chillingly foreboding, triumph of her spirit, a near-total departure from her over-the-top arena and stadium tours that clearly challenged her and invited her audience to reimagine the woman we so often see as an untouchable icon.’ Set List….

KING’S HIGH SCHOOL. Washington high school students say they don’t feel safe. ‘King’s High School Principal Bob Ruhlman says the school clarified their stance over the summer. “According to Scripture, our school would teach that God designed human sexuality to be reserved for one man and one woman in marriage,” Ruhlman explained.’

ONE IN A MILLION. Renee Zellweger talks to Ellen about Judy.

TINA FEY. Actress appears in video urging University of Virginia fans to stop with the anti-gay version of the school fight song. “I just had an amazing idea! Stop doing that.”

A GOLDEN GIRLS FOR TODAY. Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper are going to be in a Netflix series together. “I guess the cat’s outta the bag! So excited for this project.”

SLOW JAMMING THE NEWS OF THE DAY. Kamala Harris.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Charli XCX and Troye Sivan “2099”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Knives Out starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Druny Williams