Need some escapist absurdity to help you through the rest of the week? In the new ‘Matt & Dan‘, a trip to the Star Market turns into much more than Dan bargained for. He just wants a pack of chewing gum. But when Matt convinces him to sign up for a Rewards Card, he’s suddenly enrolled in something much more involved.

With Matt Wilkas, Daniel Vincent Gordh, and Jane Le.

Check out all the previous episodes here.