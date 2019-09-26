WWL Radio Claims ‘Fag’ Tweet Targeting Seth Dunlap Was Sent by the Radio Host Himself as Part of $1.8M Extortion Attempt

Earlier today we reported that police were investigating the tweet sent by WWL Radio’s Twitter account earlier this month calling gay host Seth Dunlap a “fag.” Dunlap’s lawyer said a discrimination lawsuit against the station was being prepared.

A police report that emerged today reveals that WWL Radio and its parent company Entercom are alleging that Dunlap sent the homophobic tweet himself in an attempt to extort $1.8 million from the station.

The Times Picayune reports: ‘The police report, which summarizes allegations leveled by WWL’s Senior Vice President Kevin Cassidy and attorneys for the station’s corporate parent, Pennsylvania-based Entercom, suggested law enforcement was still working to corroborate the station’s allegations. For now, police have classified the case as a possible extortion, which Louisiana law defines, in part, as “the communication of threats to another with the intention (to) obtain anything of value.”’

WLOX adds: ‘The report said that Entercom’s attorneys revealed the findings of their investigation to Dunlap’s legal team on Tuesday evening (Sept. 24). At that point, the legal team “stormed” out of the meeting. According to Entercom, video surveillance captured Dunlap walking into his office and closing the door before the tweet was sent out. The tweet was traced back to an IP address connected to his personal phone. The report also said that an Entercom employee received calls regarding wages being garnished from Dunlap.’

Punishment for extortion in Louisiana is up to 15 years in prison.