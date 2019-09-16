RIP: ‘Cars’ Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead in His Manhattan Townhouse

Ric Ocasek, solo artist and lead singer of the iconic ’80s band The Cars, was found dead on Sunday afternoon in his townhouse in Manhattan.

The NYT reports: “It is unclear what age Mr. Ocasek (pronounced oh-CASS-ek) was. According to some public records and previous articles, he was 70, other reporting suggests that he may have been 75. From 1978 to 1988, Ocasek and the Cars merged a vision of romance, danger and nocturnal intrigue and the concision of new wave with the sonic depth and ingenuity of radio-friendly rock. The Cars managed to please both punk-rock fans and a far broader pop audience, reaching into rock history while devising fresh, lush extensions of it.”

