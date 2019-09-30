Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef are ‘Pregnant’ with 4th Child: WATCH

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are expecting a fourth child, the recording artist and political activist announced at the Human Rights Campaign dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday night.

The couple are already fathers to twins Valentino and Matteo (born via surrogate), and a daughter, Lucia.

Said Martin to his husband and kids: “My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart. You’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you.”

Then he added: “And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families.”