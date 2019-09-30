SNL Hilariously Parodies the ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Trailer: WATCH

Saturday Night Live took on the delightful banality of the Downton Abbey movie with a parody trailer highlighting some of the praise the film has received, and noting that “the beloved television show is now a feature film, and it’s mostly about cleaning.”

Watch as Downton Abbey’s denizens delight in the discovery of mud at the bottom of a lake, and learn that the king and queen will be served Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza.

ICYMI: The ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie’s Gay Storyline Almost Had a Darker Ending

Wrote the Village Voice: “Feels like watching the sun set on White people as a whole.”

But … Kate McKinnon as the Dowager Countess? We’ll take it.