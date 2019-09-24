Shia LaBeouf Remembers the Weird Naked Wrestling Match He Had with Tom Hardy: WATCH

In a new episode of the web series ‘Hot Ones’, in which celebs are interviewed while eating spicy wings, Shia LaBeouf was asked about rumors he knocked out Tom Hardy on the set of Lawless in 2012.

Said LaBeouf: “We used to wrestle all the time. He’s a big f**king person, especially then, he was getting ready for Bane. My girlfriend at the time was over at my house, we were on the balcony and we saw him and his trainer come back from the gym. We used to f**k with each other all the time. But it just so happened this one week my girlfriend is in town and he runs into the room. The girl I was with at the time was terrified. He picked me up and I didn’t have nothing on so now I’m naked, on his shoulder, we’re in the hallway, we’re wrestling around. … And then I got upset about it because he got the better of me but I’m in some weird, twisty naked position. My sh*t’s over here and his sh*t’s over here and I’m like, ‘Uh, don’t.’ We wound up inching over to the stairs and he fell down the stairs. He wound up hurting his back so for the rest of the shoot, he told everybody I knocked him out but that wasn’t the case. We were having some weird cutey wrestling match.”