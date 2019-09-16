Former Bobsledder Simon Dunn Says His Instagram Persona Isn’t ‘the Real Me’

Former bobsledder Simon Dunn, who has a huge Instagram following (144K) and recently had his image appropriated for a homophobic meme, says his social media accounts only show the high points of his life and not the low ones – which is something most people realize about Instagram anyway, right?

Dunn accompanied his statement with a photo that one Twitter follower called “still hotter than most of us on a good day.”

Wrote Dunn: “The online persona I show you is all photoshoots, parties and magazine covers. This hasn’t always been entirely the truth. Earlier this year, I found myself back in Australia, living in a country town in my mother’s spare room and financially broke. Having to rebuild my life at the time felt like a monumental task. I honestly didn’t think I could do it. I stopped looking after myself, drinking most weekends away, stopped training, all things which compounded the low point I was in. It honestly felt all the years of hard work had only led me back to where I began. For the first time in my life I’d felt anxiety, which was something new, scary and very overwhelming at times.”

“Only weeks earlier I was living in London with my partner, running my own business, attending every party I was invited to, appearing in countless photoshoots and magazines,” he continued. “Before this I was in North America representing Australia in bobsleigh, training and competing, whilst getting flown to media gigs and appearances all around the world.”

“I was passionate about doing everything I could to show the world that out and proud athletes exist,” Dunn continued. “I felt the world was my oyster and this was my chance to do exactly that. I felt like I’d failed and let so many people down. Life over the last several years has been a truely amazing adventure. This now felt all but a distant memory. Many tears were cried over many nights, and some days I didn’t want to even get out of bed. This image is me at the height of that time, i questioned if I should post it because it doesn’t portray the person I show the world. There’s no abs, I was unhappy and lost. It portrays the real me, someone who, like everyone else, has obstacles they need to overcome. My little victory is being able to post it now, only a few months later, passionate for life again and looking forward to the next adventure.”

“The Simon you see online is the Simon I want you to see, may it be my pride or the influence of social media, but it’s not always as it seems,” Dunn added. “Life is a series of ups and downs, just remember – there’s always light at the end of the tunnel no matter how dark it may seem!”