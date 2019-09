Gay Chorus Deep South

The David Charles Rodrigues documentary Gay Chorus Deep South, which has been making the festival rounds, has been picked up by MTV Documentary Films, which will release it this fall.

Deadline reports: “Led by conductor Dr. Tim Seelig and joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, Gay Chorus Deep South is the story of 300 singers who traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee through the Carolinas, bringing a message of love and acceptance to those fighting intolerance.”