Far-Right Extremists Fail to Crash LGBTQ Pride Parade in Serbia Attended by Gay PM Ana Brnabic: WATCH

Approximately 150 far-right religious nationalist protesters failed to disrupt an LGBTQ Pride march through downtown Belgrade, Serbia which was attended by gay Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and her partner.

The AP reports: “Some held Orthodox Christian banners and crosses and sang religious songs, and some were dressed as Orthodox monks. At least five protesters were taken away by police after they refused to move from the route of the march that ended without any major incident. … Brnabic, however, is not very popular among many in the gay community in the capital.”