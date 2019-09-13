Trump Blames Energy-Saving Light Bulbs for His Orange Skin: WATCH

Donald Trump told Republican House lawmakers at a retreat in Baltimore on Thursday night that his orange skin tone is the result of energy-saving light bulbs.

Said Trump: “The light bulb. People said what’s with the light bulb. I said here’s the story, and I looked at it. The bulb that we’re being forced to use. Number one, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst.”

Trump also blasted wind energy, which he previously said would cause cancer. Last night he claimed that the Democratic debates, which were going on simultaneously, would go off the air if the wind stopped blowing.