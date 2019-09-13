Julian Castro Responds to Accusations His Attacks on Joe Biden’s Memory Went Too Far: WATCH

In the biggest moment of last night’s Democratic debate, Julian Castro went after Joe Biden’s memory, accusing him repeatedly of forgetting what he said two minutes ago. The attack elicited gasps from much of the 3,500-strong crowd in Houston.

Asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo if he regretted the attack, Castro replied, “No, because we had a disagreement about healthcare.”

“You made a crack at him not having a good memory,” Cuomo countered.

Castro disagreed, arguing that Biden was legitimately waffling about what he said.

“Why do you think the crowd went, ‘ooooooh?'” asked Cuomo.

Replied Castro: “Look, this was a disagreement about health care policy.”