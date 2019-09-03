Walmart Announces End to Handgun Ammo Sales, Ban on Open Carry of Firearms in Response to Shootings

Walmart on Tuesday announced a major change in gun policy and a ban on sales of some types of ammunition in response to the nationwide epidemic of mass shootings.

CNBC reports: ‘Walmart said Tuesday it will discontinue all sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military style weapons, discontinue sales of handgun ammunition and stop all handgun sales in Alaska, following two “horrific” shootings at Walmart stores this summer. The biggest retailer in the world is also asking customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where “open carry” is allowed, unless authorized law enforcement officers are present.’

Said CEO Doug McMillon in a letter to employees: “Last week, our Walmart family suffered two separate acts of violence. It is difficult to find a word strong enough to describe the way we feel. We’re feeling a wide range of emotions – shock, anger, grief. We are also feeling gratitude for the first responders in El Paso and Southaven and proud of the way our fellow associates reacted so courageously. … As it becomes clearer that the shooting in El Paso was motivated by hate, we are more resolved than ever to foster an inclusive environment where all people are valued and welcomed. Our store in El Paso is well known as a tight-knit community hub for people in the region, where we serve customers from both sides of the border. I continue to be amazed at the strength and resilience that we find in the diversity of the communities where we live and work.”

