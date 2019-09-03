Conversion Therapy Proponent Disavows ‘Ex-Gay’ Movement He Pushed for 20 Years: WATCH

McKrae Game, once called the leading voice in the “ex-gay” conversion therapy movement as the leader of the group Hope For Wholeness, came out as gay in June and is now disavowing his former organization in an attempt to help fix the damage that it caused, telling the Post and Courier that “conversion therapy is not just a lie, but it’s very harmful – because it’s false advertising.”

Said Game: “[Conversion therapy is] a lie and we have harmed generations of people. We’ve done wrong. We need to admit our wrongs and do what we can do to stop the wrong from continuing to happen.”

Wrote Game in a recent Facebook post: “At one time I was working with so many youth that I had a weekly youth group, where they’d share why they were there, and I would guide them in how to not be gay. What a sad commentary of my past verses today, or a bad joke as many may see it. I believe all of these young men are now out/gay and one that I worked with for many years is married to a man and living in San Francisco. I hope to catch up with him. I believe I’ll message him today. Hopefully he’ll not be too angry with me. When the reporter asked me if I’d like to see Hope for Wholeness shut down, I said I’d like all exgay ministry and conversion therapy counselors and organizations shut down. I told him I believed the only positive and productive use for HFW and exgay ministry is for those that believe that homosexuality is incongruent with their faith, to receive and have a community of like minded people so that they can live healthy lives, and in the end that was what I was trying to do. Today, I’m thankful to have it all behind me.”