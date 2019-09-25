UFC Fighters Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens Exchange Anti-Gay Slurs in Hotel Lobby: WATCH

UFC fighters Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens exchanged anti-gay slurs in a hotel lobby in Mexico City following a match in which Rodriguez allegedly poked Stephens’ eye, injuring it enough that the bout was called off. The hotel argument erupted after Rodriguez accused Stephens of faking the injury.

In a video posted to YouTube by the UFC site Indiscutido, Rodriguez and Stephens call each other “pussy” and faggot” in the lobby of the JW Marriott hotel on Sunday morning before being separated by their respective security teams.