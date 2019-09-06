A Lustful Fling Turns Toxic in Yanni Burton’s ‘Worth It’ — VIDEO PREMIERE

What would you do for a man you are passionately in love with, when fun and games begin turning into a toxic situation? That’s the premise behind the video for Australian singer-songwriter Yanni Burton’s playful new track “Worth It,” directed by Tiger Darrow, in which one man falls perilously in love with another.

Said Burton: “It was inspired by the time I was performing a classical music festival inside a European castle in the middle of nowhere. I met a boy, went boy crazy, and wildness ensued. The idea is that relationships can be one sided and dangerously blind. The price can be high and you have to wonder, is it worth it? Where I certainly wouldn’t want to go to jail from a fling, I can see how allowing a guy to take control and lead me down a risky path I would never normally take, can be exciting. The experience of that energy, lust and passion from being dangerously in love will last a life time and so yeah, maybe for me, it is worth it.”

“Worth It” was co-written with Nate Campany. The track co-stars Kevin William Reed. Burton currently lives in New York City with his fiancé.

“Worth It” is available on Apple Music, Spotify and all digital platforms. Find out more at yanniburton.com and check out the video premiere right here.