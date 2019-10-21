Buttigieg Vaults into Top Tier in New Iowa Poll

Pete Buttigieg’s support in Iowa is surging according to a new poll from Suffolk University/USA TODAY.

USA Today reports: ‘Biden, long viewed as the Democratic frontrunner, is faltering in the wake of a debate performance last week that those surveyed saw as disappointing. The poll, taken Wednesday through Friday, put Biden at 18%, Warren at 17% and Buttigieg at 13% among 500 likely Democratic caucusgoers. Those standings reflect significant changes since the Suffolk/USA TODAY poll taken in Iowa at the end of June, when Biden led Warren by double digits and Buttigieg trailed at a distant 6%.’

Sanders follows Buttigieg at 9%, then Steyer at 3%. The rest of the candidates take a remaining 11% with 29% undecided. Suffolk University and USA Today collected the opinions of 500 likely Democratic caucus-goers via a telephone poll with a margin of error of 4.4%.

Axios adds: ‘Buttigieg has been focusing a lot of his attention on Iowa, including opening 20 field offices and hiring nearly 100 staff members statewide. He’s betting on 31 counties in Iowa that voted twice for former President Obama and then for President Trump.’