AOC Endorses Bernie Sanders in New York City: WATCH

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Bernie Sanders at a rally on Sunday in the Queens borough of New York City, drawing Sanders’ biggest crowd of his campaign so far.

Said AOC of Sanders: “No one wanted to question this system and in 2016 he fundamentally changed politics in America.”

NPR reports: ‘In an effort to energize the campaign, Ocasio-Cortez emphasized her personal story at Saturday’s rally and said she is supporting Sanders because he fought for progressive policies, even when they were not politically popular. “When I was a baby, my family relied on Planned Parenthood for prenatal care,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Then, Bernie Sanders fought for me. When I was growing up and education was being gutted for kids in the ‘wrong ZIP code,’ Bernie Sanders fought for us. When I was a child that relied on CHIP [Children’s Health Insurance Program] so that I could see a doctor, Bernie Sanders fought for a single-payer health care system … Bernie Sanders did not do these things because they were popular, and that’s what we need to remember.”‘