Country Singer Cameron Hawthorn Finds a Snacky Man in a Line Dance in ‘Oh Hot Damn’ — WATCH

Country singer Cameron Hawthorn, who came out as gay via his music video “Dancing in the Living Room” in March, has released his sexy follow-up, “Oh Hot Damn” in which he lusts for a man he spots in a western bar line dance.

When you see someone hot from across the room and you’re trying to play it cool but you secretly want them to notice you but you’re trying to play it cool but fuck it who cares but no no wait play it cool. #OhHotDamn! pic.twitter.com/F6Jk6YteDm — Cameron Hawthorn (@cmrnhwthrn) October 4, 2019

Said Hawthorn of the new track: “To be frank, it’s the first song I wrote about sex. I was thinking about line dancing and how people — when they go to line dance, they own it, you know? They don’t care what anybody thinks. So it’s about being turned on by somebody and finding the freedom to express it.”

And Hawthorn has also published a video showing you how to do the line dance you see in “Oh Hot Damn”.