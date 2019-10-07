Judge Orders Trump to Turn Over 8 Years of Tax Returns to Manhattan DA

A federal judge on Monday ordered Donald Trump to turn over eight years of personal and corporate tax returns to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The NYT reports: “The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., has been investigating whether any New York State laws were broken when Mr. Trump and his company reimbursed the president’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael D. Cohen, for payments he made in the run-up to the 2016 election to the pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, who had said she had an affair with Mr. Trump. … Mr. Trump’s lawyers sued last month to block the subpoena, arguing that the Constitution effectively makes sitting presidents immune from all criminal inquiries until they leave the White House.”

Trump’s attorneys are expected to appeal Judge Victor Marrero’s ruling.