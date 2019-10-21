Cece Peniston Accuses Lizzo of Ripping Off 1992 Club Hit ‘ Finally’

Towleroad Gay News

Lizzo, recently hit with a plagiarism claim on her hit “Truth Hurts”, is facing another claim from ’90s club artist Cece Peniston, who says portions of her ’92 hit “Finally” were lifted for the summer bop “Juice”.

Wrote Peniston on Instagram: ‘@bendaworld sent me this video and this is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out and btw I love her music’

