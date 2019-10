Daniel Kyri’s character Darren Ritter, introduced last season, came out as gay on last week’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire and fans were enthused. Ritter’s coming out was touching and subtle, as he sat at the bar owned by Lieutenant Christopher Hermann.

We need to meet Ritter's boyfriend ASAP. pic.twitter.com/TZj0vBt4lB — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) October 5, 2019

I guess the cat is OUT of the bag.

Thanks for watching fam. 🌈 — Daniel Kyri (@danielkyri) October 3, 2019

My heart is full ❀️❀️ question now is do we get to see this mystery boyfriend of yours anytime soon??? October 3, 2019

RITTER LET’S MEET YOUR BOI #ChicagoFire — Rachel (@Rachie323) October 3, 2019

YAAAAAAAAAAAS @danielkyri as a gay firefighter on @NBCChicagoFire!!!!! Best surprise everrrrrrrrrrrr — Jesse Ellyn Zeidman (@JesseEllyn) October 3, 2019

My favorite πŸ₯° Ritter has a Dalmatian and he’s lgbt. Just like me πŸ₯°πŸ₯°πŸ₯° this is why @NBCChicagoFire is my favorite πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆπŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆπŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ https://t.co/XR9iWgnKVi — Deanna πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ (@heyyaD) October 3, 2019

We love you, Ritter! So glad you can be your full, wonderful self with us. ❀️



Now it's time to celebrate! #ChicagoFire — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) October 3, 2019