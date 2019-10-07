Rip Taylor, Jimmy Carter, Portugal, Glenlivet Pods, Sia, Rick and Morty, Jason Behr, Zedd: HOT LINKS

RIP. Rip Taylor: “Rip Taylor, a flamboyant mainstay of the comedy circuit who was known for his gags involving confetti, his brand of self-deprecating humor in which he would remove his toupee and his extensive voice work, died on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 84. His publicist, B. Harlan Böll, confirmed the death and said Mr. Taylor had a seizure and died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, although an exact cause of death had not yet been determined.”

RIP. The royal tortoise of Nigeria, Alagba, has died at the age of 344: “The tortoise, named Alagba, meaning elderly one, lived in the palace of Ogbomoso in Oyo state. BBC Yoruba’s Abdulwasiu Hassan said Alagba had at least two personal attendants to see to her needs and would eat only twice a month. She was thought to have healing powers and attracted visitors from far and wide.”

HEART ON. And the award for hair-do that most looks like a penis is…

JIMMY CARTER. Building Habitat for Humanity homes one day after falling and getting a black eye and stitches at age 95. Doing more work and service for people than Trump has done in his entire life.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG. “One could be forgiven for thinking that President Donald Trump wants to be impeached.“

FOOTBALL FANS. Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush were chummy at the Packers-Cowboys game.

PORTUGAL. Socialist Party of Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa victorious in elections: “The result opens up the possibility of a renewal of Costa’s partnership with parties on the far left, which has allowed a Socialist minority government to rule for the past four years.”

LONG BEACH, CA. City to pay $295,000 in discrimination suit brought by gay library staffer: “The City Council voted to authorize the payment Tuesday night, ending the lawsuit filed in January against Long Beach and library director Glenda Williams. In the lawsuit, Williams’s former executive assistant, Michael Lektorich, accuses her of making sexist and inappropriate comments toward him before he was dismissed from his job.”

SIA. The “Chandelier” singer says she’s living in chronic pain.

TIDE PODS. Glenlivet introduces a new way to get drunk.

ROSWELL. OG Roswell star Jason Behr joins Roswell, New Mexico‘s second season. ““We’re very excited that Jason will be joining us for a multi-episode arc,” executive producer Carina Adly MacKenzie said in a statement. “It’s only fitting that he’s playing a (currently top secret) character with deep ties to Roswell, New Mexico’s history.”

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. Rick and Morty.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Zedd and Kehlani “Good Thing”.

