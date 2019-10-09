Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Church’s Rainbow Flag Torn Down and Burned: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Yet another rainbow flag has been torn down from a building and burned, this time at a Unitarian Universalist church in Syracuse, New York.

WSYR reports: “Police say it happened at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society on East Genesee Street on Sunday. The church posted a message on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning saying, in part ‘Our flag may have been burned, but our resolve to affirm the worth and dignity of every person will never be destroyed.’ Syracuse police are investigating and asking for the public’s help.”

Recent Posts