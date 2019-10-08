Olympic Divers Make a Splash with Next-Level ‘Avengers Assemble’ Video: WATCH

A squadron of British Olympic divers is going viral with a clever ‘Avengers Assemble’ video in which the aquatic acrobats flip into the well-known poses of the Marvel superheroes. The clip was created during downtime at their training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

The clip began getting widespread exposure after the divers posted it to their social media platforms. Watch Jack Laugher as Dr. Strange, Dan Goodfellow as Captain America, James Heatly as Spider Man, Matty Lee as Iron Man, Yona Knight-Wisdom as Black Panther, Lucas Thomson as Hawkeye, and Noah Williams as Thor, below.

Said Laugher to BBC Newsround: “The choreography took about 15 minutes getting everyone in order then only two tries to get it right!”