Today the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Title VII and LGBTQ job discrimination, hearing cases involving whether someone can be fired from their job for being gay or transgender. Background on the cases HERE.

Gorsuch says that when a person is fired because of sexual orientation, that person's sex is at least a "contributing cause." October 8, 2019

Liberals all seemed firmly on employees' side. Kagan says language of Title VII "pretty firmly" backs gay workers' claims. — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) October 8, 2019

Again, all of above is based on first half of argument, which centered on sexual orientation (though there was also some discussion about gender identity). — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) October 8, 2019

Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the court that LGBTQ equality will lead to men in women’s showers. Lots of arguments about bathrooms. Cringe-worthy.



Pam Karlan was INCREDIBLE. Her turn at the lectern was powerful and bold and witty and perfect. I was blown away. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 8, 2019

Kavanaugh asked one question: Whether the anti-LGBTQ side was “drawing a distinction between the literal and ordinary meaning” of discrimination “because of sex.”



I’m not sure he has made up his mind. I suspect that when he does, he will side against LGBTQ rights. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 8, 2019

Gorsuch seemed ambivalent, but said that “when a case is really close on the textualist evidence,” the court should refuse to work “a drastic change in this country.” I think he will cast an anti-LGBTQ vote and claim judicial modesty. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 8, 2019

There was a low-key beautiful moment when Kagan almost referred to a trans person’s “biological sex,” then stopped herself and thought for a moment and said “sex assigned at birth” instead. ❤️ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 8, 2019

Anyway I think the court will reject the argument for LGBTQ equality by a 5–4 vote, with the five conservatives claiming judicial modesty and saying Congress has to deal with this.



But I wouldn’t say there’s NO cause for hope. It was not a wipeout for LGBTQ rights by any means. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 8, 2019

Gorsuch, a textualist, asked many Qs about if “sex is also in play” in cases of anti-LGBT discrimination.



To be sure, Gorsuch also asked Qs about whether employers could keep sex-segregated bathrooms under LGBT-inclusive Title VII. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 8, 2019

LGBT people should definitely *NOT* expect support from Chief Justice John Roberts.



His questions pointed out Congress didn’t intend to include LGBT people in 1964, bathroom issues and states doing the job to ban anti-LGBT discrimination. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 8, 2019

The 4 liberal justices – Breyer, Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan- were forceful in advocating for LGBT inclusion under Title VII.



Breyer had a great line that Congress intended the Civil Rights Act to end invidious discrimination and would have included LGBT people if passed now. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 8, 2019

Here’s a question Gorsuch poised to @Aclu’s David Cole that I think encapsulates the justice’s thinking:



“Assume for a moment that I’m with you on the textual argument. Should the court be concerns about the massive social upheaval that would ensue?” — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 8, 2019

All in all, hard for me to predict outcome of the LGBT cases based on Title VII arguments.



But if the LGBT side does win, it may be Justice Gorsuch who takes it over the finish line. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 8, 2019

#SCOTUS just finished oral arguments on whether federal civil rights laws protect LGBT employees. Case could hinge on Justice Neil Gorsuch, who acknowledged that question is close but also expressed concern about “massive social upheaval” — Amy Howe (@AHoweBlogger) October 8, 2019

The hearings were dominated by conceptual and interpretive questions. But near the end, Justices Breyer & Sotomayor summoned the big picture of the purpose of the civil rights movement: protecting people from invidious discrimination. — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) October 8, 2019

Gorsuch said it was a close textual case, but suggested that “judicial modesty“ militates against sparking an “upheaval“ in the definition of sex discrimination. A signal of the concurrence he may have already written in his mind? — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) October 8, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Dozens of @housingworks members are blocking First Street, N.E., in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in an act of civil disobedience. My colleague @MichaelKeyWB says Capitol Police have begun to arrest the protesters @WashBlade @LosAngelesBlade pic.twitter.com/xONCgPRlPg — Michael K. Lavers (@mklavers81) October 8, 2019