Bernie Sanders, Drew Barrymore, Normandy, Jared Leto, Chanel Gatecrasher, Karen Pence, Charli XCX, Lil Nas X: HOT LINKS

NORMANDY! Trump justifies allowing Turkish offensive against Kurds: “They didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy, for example.”

2020. Bernie Sanders says he misspoke about scaling back campaign after heart attack: “I misspoke the other day. I said a word I should not have said and media drives me a little bit nuts to make a big deal about it,” Sanders said during the interview alongside his wife, Jane Sanders. “We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign, I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.”

LOST HIS HEAD. Jared Leto’s Met Gala accessory has gone missing.

REX TILLERSON. Trump pressed then-Secretary of State to persuade DOJ to drop criminal case against client of Rudy Giuliani.

MIKE PENCE. VP dodges questions about his knowledge of Trump’s Ukraine plot. ‘Pence responded that he never discussed the Bidens with Zelensky, that Zelensky has said he was not pressured, that the summary of Trump’s call with Zelensky doesn’t show a quid pro quo and that the issue of military aid was “from my experience” not connected to Trump’s interest in the Bidens.’

WATCH: VP Mike Pence repeatedly dodges questions from @NBCNews' @VaughnHillyard about whether he had knowledge of Trump's Ukraine plot pic.twitter.com/xLm9D8f3Aq — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) October 10, 2019

KAREN PENCE. She loves the way Trump treats young women according to The New York Times’ White House correspondent Katie Rogers.

Tonight, in Minnesota, state the campaign really wants to win, @SecondLady is on stage praising POTUS. She says she likes how he treats young women and sees the respect he has for his daughters. “As a mom, I was all in” after seeing how he interacted with her daughter, Charlotte. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 9, 2019

In closing, @SecondLady tells the crowd to go out and talk to a friend in support of the president, and to pray for him. “Don’t be afraid to get on your knees.” — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 9, 2019

RED LETTER CHRISTIANS. More than 100 progressive Christian leaders sign statement supporting Trump impeachment inquiry. “We welcome the light of truth, honesty, and transparency that this moment affords our country, whatever may be revealed,” the signed statement reads. “We call for an open inquiry that shines light on this administration’s dealings behind closed doors and petition people of faith and integrity to join us in calling forth this light.”

ME. Elton John’s new memoir contains some amusing stories about Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

POLAND. Tension over gay rights a major election issue. ‘In an effort to capitalize on a wedge issue, the leader of the conservative ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, vowed to protect Poles from an “LGBT offensive” that he said seeks the “radical destruction of the moral and cultural order.” An archbishop called the LGBT community a “rainbow plague.” And far-right politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke said “one must slaughter” those who promote gay rights.’

THE CHANEL GATECRASHER. Why she crashed the Chanel show.

DREW BARRYMORE. She’s getting a daytime talk show….

NATURE DOC OF THE DAY. Dancing with the Birds.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. “Dripeesha” by Todrick (featuring Tiffany Haddish.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Disney/Pixar’s Onward.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Charli XCX “White Mercedes”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Lil Nas X.