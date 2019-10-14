Elton John Defends Ellen’s George W. Bush Friendship

Elton John defended Ellen DeGeneres’s friendship with George W. Bush in a new interview with NPR. Ellen defended herself on her show after images of them chumming it up at a Packers-Cowboys football game got attention last week.

“During the game they showed a shot of George and me laughing together and people were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?’” said Ellen in the monologue.

Said Elton: “I admire Ellen for standing up and saying what she said. George Bush has made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes. Ellen DeGeneres has made a lot of mistakes. People need to come together […] They need to respect people’s view on life. Except when it’s heresy, and I don’t think George Bush is that kind of guy.”