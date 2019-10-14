Sickening Video Played at Trump Conference Depicts President as Gunman in Bloody Mass Shooting, Killing Media, Political Opponents, Critics

A video played for Trump supporters at his Trump National Doral Miami resort depicts the president as a gunman, blowing the heads off of various people at a church whose faces have been replaced by logos from various media outlets. The clip is an altered scene from the film Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Trump then kills or maims a variety of his critics including Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton, John McCain, Rachel Maddow, Rosie O’Donnell, Maxine Waters, Bernie Sanders, Mitt Romney, Barack Obama, Mika Brzezinski, and others.

The NYT reports: “Several of Mr. Trump’s top surrogates — including his son Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis — were scheduled to speak at the three-day conference, which was held by a pro-Trump group, American Priority, at Trump National Doral Miami. Ms. Sanders and a person close to Mr. Trump’s son said on Sunday that they did not see the video at the conference.”

Warning: video is graphic.

5. As much as I hate to post this, given how much people are talking about this story, and that it involves the president’s club, his supporters, and an organization that supports him, here’s the video in question: pic.twitter.com/qqtllitsIP October 14, 2019

Reports describing a violent video played at a Trump Campaign event in which images of reporters & @JohnMcCain are being slain by Pres Trump violate every norm our society expects from its leaders& the institutions that bare their names. I stand w/ @whca in registering my outrage — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) October 14, 2019

The White House Correspondents Association has also condemned the video: ‘WHCA President Jon Karl issued a statement following a New York Times report that said the video was shown at an American Priority even over the weekend at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami. “The WHCA is horrified by a video reportedly shown over the weekend at a political conference organized by the President’s supporters at the Trump National Doral in Miami,” Karl said. “All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents. “We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence,” Karl continued. “Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society.”‘