Crazy-eyed serial liar Rudy Giuliani, who is revealed to be more and more at the center of the Ukrainian crime that prompted an impeachment inquiry into the president, feels the heat from ABBA in a new video from Randy Rainbow. You know the tune….

Why do you keep selling bullshit to us?

Won’t be long before you’re under the bus…

Giuliani here you go again

Lie, lie, how can we believe you?

Giuliani, gurl who let you in?

Ay, ay, when will Donald leave you?