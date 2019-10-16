NYC Gay Man Brutally Attacked After Allegedly Refusing to Perform Oral Sex on Stranger

37th Avenue and 77th Street in Jackson Heights, near where a gay man says he was attacked after refusing a sexual proposition.

A gay man in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens was beaten robbed, and dragged on the ground after allegedly refusing to perform oral sex on a stranger early Sunday morning.

Gay City News reports: that the victim, Carlos, was walking home from a friend’s house when the man approached him, flashed and propositioned him, and, when refused, attacked him: “The assailant persisted and only became more aggressive, Carlos explained. He continued to press Carlos to perform oral sex on him, even as he tried escaping. Finally, the man told him, ‘I’ve got you locked now.’ Carlos said his refusal to acquiesce to the man’s sexual demands angered the assailant even more. The man hit him multiple times — including on his head — and stole his cell phone and backpack, Carlos explained. The man allegedly demanded to know the password to unlock the cell phone.”

Carlos sought assistance from a passing motorist, but was knocked to the ground and then beaten and dragged by his assailant, who told the motorist that he was the one being robbed.

Carlos escaped and found a police van according to the report. The NYPD then tracked down the assailant using the “Find My iPhone” feature, and the attacker, identified as 26-year-old Jelani Stewart of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with public lewdness and robbery.

Said Carlos to Gay City News: “I’m injured right now, but I have to come to work. Other than that, I would have been in the hospital. I have back pain, stomach pain… my nose, my eyes, my ears, my head. I took some pain medication. .. I really want to see this person in jail.”