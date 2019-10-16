Bev Rage & The Drinks Find ‘Someone New’ — WATCH

Chicago band Bev Rage & The Drinks are the only all original garage punk band fronted by a drag queen. The group, which has deep roots in the Windy City music scene, was formed by former members of Swimsuit Addition, Kodakrome, the Iceberg, Diagonal, and Black Glass.

“We pride ourselves on being able to play anywhere — music venues, gay bars, street fests, dirty basements, large concert halls — and we have done them all,” Bev Rage tells Towleroad.

This spring they’ll start touring in support of a new album, but in advance of that, they’ve released the single “Someone New”, and a video which is a spoof on the difficulties of dating. In the clip, Bev goes on a date with a guy she picks up in a bar, played by an out-of-drag Bev.