Retired Falcon Performer Trevor Knight and Below Deck’s David Bradberry Have Split

Retired adult performer Trevor Knight, who appeared in more than 120 films from 2000-2016, and Below Deck cast member David Bradberry, who got engaged in an episode of the show in 2013, have split.

Knight made the announcement in a Facebook post: “I feel a need to let everyone know that David Alanson Bradberry and I are no longer together. I’ve been single for awhile now. I don’t need any calls, texts or DMs. I’m doing it alone. I will not answer any questions. He was part of me for 9 years and I will never forget him nor lose contact with him. We made a family together and so we work together with that.. Thank you for understanding and respecting my space.. -The very single, Trevor Knight”

Said Bradberry back in 2013: “I’m engaged!!! It was so unexpected. We had never really even talked seriously about getting married, so it was very much a surprise. Trevor says it took me being away from him during charter season to realize how much he needed me in his life. The proposal way very impromptu. I was blown away. We have not gotten married yet; we had decided early on that we would not begin the wedding planning until Proposition 8 was overturned. Now that it has been, wedding bells are in the future.”

“We actually first met during pre-production of my first feature independent film, Bite Marks,” he added. “I had already been cast, and I was helping with the readings for the other principle roles. Trevor was working as the film’s Assistant Director. This was my first “mainstream” project following my short stint in the adult industry. and Trevor never (really) left the adult industry. I’m certainly not proud of the fact that I worked in adult films, but I’m not ashamed of it either, which makes it significantly easier to communicate to new peers. I try not to go through life with regrets. People make decisions and they aren’t always good ones. It’s what we learn from those choices that matters in the end.”

(via Queerclick – wk-unfriendly)