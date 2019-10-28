One Million Moms: Kellogg is Brainwashing Children with the ‘Homosexual Agenda’ with its ‘All Together’ Cereal

Kellogg last week put Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats “all together” to make a statement about LGBTQ inclusivity and made a $50,000 donation to GLAAD to support its annual anti-bullying Spirit Day.

So, of course American Family Association’s (self-proclaimed)One Million Moms are threatening a boycott of the brand: “Kellogg’s goal is to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle by using cereal mascots to brainwash children. … Kellogg’s needs to hear from you. Supporting the homosexual agenda verses (sic) remaining neutral in the cultural war is just bad business. If Christians cannot find corporate neutrality with Kellogg’s, then they will vote with their pocketbook and support companies that are neutral.”

Brainwashing? Meh. Cavities, perhaps.

And creationist Ken Ham’s panties are also in a bunch: ‘We are not “All together,” as the LGBTQ lifestyle/worldview is anti-God, anti-biblical & anti-science and consists of only a small minority in the culture. But many will “All Together” not support such in your face anti-Christian marketing!’