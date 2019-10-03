California High School Cancels Football Season After Varsity Player Alleges Sexual Assault by Teammates

Gilroy High School in Gilroy, California has canceled its football season in the wake of allegations that a varsity player was sexually assaulted by several of his teammates, according to the Mercury News. The school said that while it was committed to playing out the season, a majority of the players no longer wanted to take part.

The charges involve four players who allegedly sexually assaulted a teammate in the locker room after practice. The police have issued juvenile citations for sexual battery. Details are being withheld because those involved are minors.

Said Gilroy police Capt. Joseph Deras: “We investigated the allegations and determined there was evidence to support a criminal complaint. The aggravating circumstance was the number of suspects involved, and the use of force or fear played a role in our arresting decision.”

Police said there is “no evidence at this time that this was a hate-motivated crime.”

