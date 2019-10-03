Christine and the Queens Calls Out Taylor Swift for Exploiting Queer Culture to Sell Things

Christine and The Queens “Comme si”.

Christine and the Queens (aka Héloïse Letissier) accuses Taylor Swift of appropriating queer culture “to sell things” in a new interview with Cosmopolitan.

Said Chris of Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video: “I’m conflicted. I guess somewhere, young gay men might watch that Taylor Swift video and feel a sense of relief. Five years on [since she entered the industry] and you can tell that being queer has been glossed out as this super-fancy accessory. You can tell that the queer aesthetic is being used to sell things. The mainstream needs that life because it’s so vibrant. But I think the core of the queer aesthetic cannot be sold.”

Chris, who identifies as pansexual, said she has been accused of the same thing: “When I changed my name from Christine to Chris on the second album, some people said, ‘That’s a cool marketing thing you did.’ It was so painful. I’ve been singing iT [an early song, which she’s said is about ‘wanting to have a dick in order to have an easy life’] for the past five years. It’s never been marketing for me. It’s about jumping into the unknown and saying things loudly.”