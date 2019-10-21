Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump with Fake ‘Tough Guy’ Letter Between JFK and Khrushchev

Hillary Clinton on Sunday mocked the letter written by Donald Trump to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was almost too insanely absurd and juvenile to be believed, in which Trump threatened Erdogan with phrases like “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool.”

Wrote Trump: “Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will. History will look upon you favourably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

Clinton tweeted an imagined letter written in the same style between John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khruschev. The letter originally appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Read the fake letter: ‘Don’t be a dick, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say ‘Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!’ But if you don’t everybody will be like ‘what an asshole’ and call your garbage country ‘The Soviet Bunion.’ You’re really busting my nuts here. Give you a jingle later. Hugs, John Fitzgerald Kennedy’