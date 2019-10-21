André Aciman Speaks Out About Imminent ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel: ‘I Think This Ends the Tale of Elio and Oliver’

Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman is speaking out about Find Me, his sequel to the first novel, which follows the characters of Elio and Oliver in adulthood and arrives on October 29 (SPOILERS AHEAD).

Aciman told British Vogue that for the first time, we hear from Elio’s father Sami as the book opens with a section from his perspective. The name “Sami” is something Aciman said he “stole” from the film.

Aciman said that the characters tell their stories at 10, 15, and 20 year intervals following the timeframe of the first novel. Elio’s father becomes involved with a younger woman while Elio becomes involved with an older man named Michel.

The book leads to a “long-awaited, inevitable reunion” between Elio, and Oliver, who “is in an unhappy marriage, ruminating over his love affair with Elio,” according to The Guardian, which calls the book an “unashamedly romantic and philosophical novel.”

Added Aciman: “They are clearly more mature now and know how fragile life can be. They have both had other relationships, they know that they have to be careful and that a separation, should it occur again, would be devastating. Find Me gave me a sense of closure and finality. Of course, life is full of surprises and no road is without bumps or wrong turns. But I think this ends the tale of Elio and Oliver.”

The plot, released previously by Farrar, Straus and Giroux: “In Find Me, Aciman shows us Elio’s father Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he too has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe.”