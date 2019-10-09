Jacob Frey, Richard Pfeiffer, Edie Windsor, Turkey, Steven Reed, Lizzo, Ken Frydman, Mika: HOT LINKS

RICHARD PFEIFFER. Chicago gay rights pioneer dies: ‘Parade coordinator Richard Pfeiffer, who died of cancer Sunday, according to GoPride.com, was at the helm in the 1980s, when marchers called attention to the AIDS crisis, and in the 2010s, when they demanded marriage equality. He handled hot-button issues such as corporate sponsorship and shepherded the parade, which now attracts an estimated 1 million people, through a period of explosive growth.’

JACOB FREY. Trump feuds with Minneapolis mayor after being told to pay upfront for his campaign rally.

Mpls mayor @Jacob_Frey on Trump's Twitter attacks: "I'm doing things like filling potholes & making sure our city has enough affordable housing … I don't have time to be tweeting garbage out, so it's kinda surprising when POTUS has the time to do this himself." pic.twitter.com/Hn1NpoWYMV October 8, 2019

Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors. https://t.co/v1cXvoD9uR — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 8, 2019

HOW DARE YOU. Kim Kardashian wants dinner with Greta Thunberg.

EDIE WINDSOR. How the AIDS crisis changed the dynamic between gay men and women.

ALL THE PRESIDENT’S WOMEN. New book asserts Trump sexually assaulted 26 additional women: ‘If you thought the Access Hollywood tape was the opening salvo in the story of Donald Trump’s transgressions against women, think again. In All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator, journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy draw on over 100 interviews, many of them exclusive, to craft a detailed history of Trump’s relationships with women, stretching back to his childhood and education as well as his rise through real estate, entertainment, and politics. What emerges from the authors’ reporting is a portrait of a predator who hides behind wealth and institutional power to frequently harass and abuse women.’

GREEN LIGHT. Turkey begins offensive in Syria as U.S. stands aside: ‘President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of the operation, code-named “Peace Spring”, on Twitter and said it would also target Islamic State. A small forward group of Turkish forces first entered Syria early Wednesday at two points along the frontier, close to the Syrian towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, according to a Turkish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.’

ALABAMA. Montgomery, cradle of the Confederacy, elects first Black mayor in 200-year history, Steven Reed.

Montgomery, Alabama, once known as the cradle of the Confederacy and later the birthplace of the civil rights movement, has elected Steven Reed as its first African American mayor in the city's 200-year history. https://t.co/PjcVnDIRzj pic.twitter.com/898HkTThcj — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2019

CHORD OVERSTREET. The former Glee actor is stripping down for Flaunt.

KEN FRYDMAN. Former Giuliani aide trashes old boss in op-ed: ‘Some longtime Giuliani intimates point to the death on July 7, 2016 of his longtime best friend and political adviser, Peter Powers, as the moment that Rudy lost his way. Others cite Rudy’s marriage in 2003 to Judith Nathan, his soon-to-be third ex-wife, as transformational. Rudy was a pizza and Diet Coke guy when I met him in 1992. But he became an Upper East Side and Hamptons socialite and, worse yet, a Palm Beach neighbor of Donald Trump.’

INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Lizzo on CBS This Morning.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Daybreak.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mika “Tomorrow”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Jose Maria Arrivillaga