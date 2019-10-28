Jeff Goldblum’s Dad Kept His Brother’s Sexuality a Secret, Sent Him to ‘Gay Conversion Therapy’

In a new interview, actor Jeff Goldblum talked about his gay late older brother Lee, and the cruel punishments exerted upon him by their father, which included conversion therapy. Lee died in 2000.

Goldblum told The Sunday Times that his father Harold kept Lee’s sexuality a secret from the rest of the family: “He didn’t tell the rest of us. Sent him to a therapist in order to ‘fix him’. It was all secret. That’s not so nourishing. My dad was, without knowing why, conspicuously cruel to [Lee] at times.”

Lee suffered from “troubles of one kind or another” throughout his life including “physical ailments, [being] overweight, pharmaceuticals abuse and self-medication issues,” Goldblum said, and after a stint in the army and a job as a taxi driver returned to live with the parents who had treated him so cruelly.

Goldblum stars in a new series from Disney+ streaming on November 12, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The show seems like an Anthony Bourdain-style adventure series based around the actor. Who knows, perhaps he’ll show up at New Orleans’s Southern Decadence and dance for some gay men?