Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are Horrified That People are Chanting ‘Lock Him Up’ at Donald Trump — WATCH

Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski denounced the “lock him up” chants directed at Donald Trump at World Series Game 5. It’s not going well for them on social media.

"We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant 'Lock him up' to this president or to any president." — @JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/9IgMCETBdn — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 28, 2019

Said Mika: “We find it sickening when it happens in his rallies. I find it kind of sickening to watch people…”

Added Scarborough: “Sickening, we are Americans. And we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant, lock him up, to this president, or to any president, that’s what I’m saying, let’s hope, as we move forward, maybe this is one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use, during chants. You are going to actually imprison your political opponents. So let’s leave that behind.”

It’s not going so well for Joe and Mika on Twitter.

This fretting is ludicrous.



Of course world should see people chanting "Lock him up!” to let world know we don’t accept it.



Like when people in other countries rose up against dictators — several of whom eventually wound up in prison.



I indeed hope it’s airing globally. https://t.co/b63cHDaFSD — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) October 28, 2019

Wrong again. Americans have every constitutionally protected right to call out a corrupt president. What you should have objected to is Trump leading chants of Lock Her Up against an opponent. — Victoria Brownworth🎃👻💀 (@VABVOX) October 28, 2019

Sit down and shut up, Joe.



This President is disliked worldwide.



And, and people around the world need to hear that Americans opposed his authoritarian, hateful and hurtful rhetoric.



Don't lecture us, Joe. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) October 28, 2019

I disagree with you vehemently, @JoeNBC. The world NEEDS to hear us chant “Lock him up” to this particular president. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 28, 2019