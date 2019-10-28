Towleroad Gay News

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are Horrified That People are Chanting ‘Lock Him Up’ at Donald Trump — WATCH

Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski denounced the “lock him up” chants directed at Donald Trump at World Series Game 5. It’s not going well for them on social media.

Said Mika: “We find it sickening when it happens in his rallies. I find it kind of sickening to watch people…”

Added Scarborough: “Sickening, we are Americans. And we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant, lock him up, to this president, or to any president, that’s what I’m saying, let’s hope, as we move forward, maybe this is one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use, during chants. You are going to actually imprison your political opponents. So let’s leave that behind.”

It’s not going so well for Joe and Mika on Twitter.

